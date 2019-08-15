Sophie Turner Shared An Adorable Message For Joe Jonas’ 30th Birthday

The big 3-0! A Jonas Brother hit three decades today and Sophie Turner’s 30th birthday Instagram tribute to Joe Jonas is the cutest. The pair tied the knot earlier this year—first with a secret wedding in Las Vegas and then again with a lavish ceremony in France. Their pre-wedding festivities in Paris and their beautiful photos were literally too much to handle. We’re still trying to understand why we weren’t invited.

They had a tough start to August when one of their adorable puppies died tragically in a car accident in NYC. But things seem to be turning around for the couple, and Jonas’ birthday is sure to include many more celebrations. But first—the obligatory birthday Instagram post.

Turner shared a sunset photo of her new hubby—what is it about sunsets? The lighting is always perfect—and Jonas looks pretty cute. The Insta story features a really cute caption, “Happy 30th to my love and the best thing that’s ever happened to me @joejonas I love you.” Aww! Simple. Understated. But moving AF. The Game of Thrones actress also included a gif of the words “love you” complete with little stars. And a second gif of a cupcake with two candles in it.

Earlier in July, Turner shared this adorable photo of the two of them together:

So we’re keeping our eyes peeled for another perfect couple flick from the Queen of The North and the “Cool” singer.