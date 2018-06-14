Sophie Turner Has a New ‘Game of Thrones’ Tattoo, and It Has a Major Spoiler

The eighth and final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” doesn’t air until 2019, but from looks of it, fans already have a clear idea on how the show will end thanks to Sophie Turner and her new tattoo. If you don’t want the entire show spoiled for you, eh, you might want to look away. But if you’re in the mood to hear about how Turner’s elbow is pissing off a ton of “GoT” fans, read ahead.

Last week, the 22-year-old actress’s tattoo artist Lauren Winzer Instagrammed a picture of a fresh design she inked on Turner’s arm. The picture featured a drawing of dire wolf with the text, “The pack survived.” “First tattoo back home! Thank you so much for getting this from me @sophiet ! 🐺 bad ass !” Winzer captioned the Instagram.

As fans of the fantasy series know, dire wolves are the symbol of the Stark family, the house that Turner’s character, Sansa Stark, is a part of. Given that a huge plot point of the “Game of Thrones” right now is whether the remaining starks—Sansa, Arya, Bran, and Jon Snow—make it out alive, fans are considering Turner’s tattoo, which suggests that the Starks do live after the series’ finale, to be a huge spoiler. “Ummm spoiler alert?” one person commented.

However, as fans have noted, Turner’s is an exact quote from season one of “Game of Thrones” and might not actually be a spoiler. In the first season, the Stark siblings’ father, Ned Stark, says, “The lone wolf dies but the pack survives,” which is probably where Turner’s tattoo comes from.

In that vein, Turner’s tattoo could be, you know, just a tattoo. Spoiler or not, it’s still some cool ink and we’ll be tuning into season eight of “Game of Thrones” regardless of the ending—and what’s on Turner’s arm.