Sophie Turner Has Some Thoughts About Playing Sansa Again For A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff

We’re well aware that the Game of Thrones cast is probably tired of answering questions about the show, but we still have questions. Sophie Turner reacted to the Game of Thrones spinoff in the best way. After almost a decade of playing Sansa Stark, the bratty teen girl turned iconic Queen of the North; we can see why Turner is ready to move on to other projects (cough cough, X-Men).

So far, we know that HBO has given a Game of Thrones prequel pilot the green light. However, there are still several spinoffs up in the air that could potentially reconnect us with some of our beloved characters from the OG series. Just don’t expect to see Turner in any of them. “I think it’s time to say goodbye to Sansa,” she told Sky News. “I’m ready… ish, to say goodbye to her. I think my watch has ended. It’s been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far. I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it’s time to let her go.” Girl, we get it.

As we all know, Sansa’s journey throughout the eight seasons of Game of Thrones wasn’t exactly pleasant. She was abused, sexually assaulted, and everything in between. That would be a very dark space for anyone to sit in, and since Turner has been open about her mental health struggles, we can see why she’s ready to leave Sansa behind for good. “I feel like if I played her again it would be just be more trauma,” she said bluntly.

Still, the red-headed starlet was super pleased with Sansa’s series finale ending. Ahead of the series finale, The Dark Pheonix actress told Sunday Times magazine, “It’s a great ending, from my perspective, it’s very satisfying. But I think a lot of people will be upset too.”

At least she knew some of us would be pissed about the other elements of the series finale, no one was more annoyed than actor Conleth Hill who played Varys.

