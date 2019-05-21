Sophie Turner’s Tattoo Definitely Spoiled the ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale A Year Ago

Though we’re sad that Game of Thrones is over, we’re sure the GoT cast is thrilled that they no longer have to keep secrets. As it turns out, Sophie Turner’s Game of Thrones tattoo spoiled the finale over a year ago. The red-headed starlet eagerly got the wrap tattoo to commemorate her time on the beloved series, but clearly, she wasn’t as stealth about it as she thought.

The tat is an image of the Stark House sigil, a grey direwolf. The Dark Pheonix actress also has, “The pack survives” inscribed under the wolf. At the time, fans clamored over themselves, believing that Turner had spoiled the fate of the Stark children for them. However, she was adamant that it was merely a quote from Season 7. As it turns out, the tat was definitely a spoiler about where Bran, Arya, Sansa, and Jon Snow would end up when it was all over. Sneaky sneaky.

In a June 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the late-night host questioned Turner about her tat, and she coyly responded, that it wasn’t a spoiler, but a moral code. [INSERT SIDE-EYE HERE].

Turner was super convincing when she said, “Yeah, actually while I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away, but I wasn’t. It’s just a quote from last season. But everyone figures the pack really does survive, but it’s just a moral that I like to live by.”

Now we know that truth.

Even though we’re thrilled that all of the Starks lived to see another day, nothing could have prepared us to see Bran Stark become the King of the Six Kingdoms. The entire time he was acting all strange and otherworldly as the Three-Eyed Raven–he was plotting his ascent to the Iron Throne.

Luckily, Sansa becomes Queen of the North so we feel slightly vindicated.