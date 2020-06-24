Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Baby Is Due in the ‘Next Couple Weeks,’ So Prepare For Another Bonus Jonas

Around the corner. Sophie Turner’s due date with Joe Jonas’s baby is a “couple weeks away,” and we can’t wait to meet the next bonus Jonas. A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 23, that the Game of Thrones alum and the Jonas Brothers member’s first child is “due in the next couple weeks,” a.k.a. “in the middle of summer,” which means that Joe and Sophie’s baby is likely to be a Cancer.

Joe and Sophie seemingly confirmed their pregnancy in June when the actress was photographed with her husband in Los Angeles with what looked like a baby bump. Sophie and Joe married in a Las Vegas wedding hours after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. The two had a formal ceremony in France in June.

In a May 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, Sophie opened up about how she became “desperately unhappy” while starring on Game of Thrones as a teenager. “Having your adolescence being displayed in public, that’s something I really wish hadn’t happened,” she said at the time. “Being in the age of social media when that’s happening, I think I would be a much saner person if I hadn’t been documented from 13—your most awkward, uncomfortable, unsure-of-yourself years.”

It was around this time that she started to see a therapist, but she really credits her now-husband for helping her overcome “this phase of being very mentally unwell.”

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’ That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way,” she said.

In the same interview, Sophie also revealed that she and Joe broke up for a day before they got married. “It was the worst day of our lives,” she said at the time. But thankfully, they both quickly realized they wanted to be together. “For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, ‘Never mind.'”