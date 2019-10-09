Sophie Turner Just Dragged TF Out Of Instagram Influencers Who Post Weight Loss Ads

The Queen of the North is done with the body-shaming, the toxic culture surrounding weight loss and everything else. This video of Sophie Turner dragging Instagram influencers for weight loss ads is truly one of the most epic things we’ve ever seen. If you didn’t know, Sophie has been vocal about her struggles with her mental health and her body image. At one point, she was even told she needed to lose weight which sent her into a spiral of depression.

Though Sophie has worked on her mental health and is now on the other side of things, there are still so many people of all ages and walks of life that are influenced by these horrible weight loss adds and products that continuously cycle through social media. In fact, celebs like Jameela Jamil have been very vocal about calling people like the KarJenners out for promoting weight loss products. Now, Sophie is proving that she has something to add to the conversation s well.

On Oct. 7–Sophie hopped on Instagram to shame all of the influencers who make money off of promoting physically and mentally harmful weight loss products to their many followers. With the Russian Doll filter on she said, “Hey guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today. Today I just wanted to promote this new powder stuff that you put in your tea. Basically, it makes you sh*t your brains out.” BRB cackling with laughter.

Sophie then got a bit more serious about the situation saying, “And, it’s totally really really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere, but I dont give a f*ck because I’m getting paid money for it. Influencer life.” She ended the entire thing with a diabolical laugh.

Whew–Sophie had time today and we are here for it.