Sophie Turner Gave Birth to Her & Joe Jonas’ Baby—The Next Bonus Jonas Is Here!

The next bonus Jonas is here! Sophie Turner gave birth to Joe Jonas’ baby on Wednesday, July 22, according to TMZ. The site reported on Monday, July 27, that the Jonas Brothers member and the Game of Thrones alum became first-time parents after Sophie gave birth to a baby daughter named Willa in a hospital in Los Angeles last week.

Though news broke of their pregnancy in February, neither Joe nor Sophie had confirmed the news. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source told Just Jared at the time. “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Before news of her birth, Sophie was last photographed at a park in Los Angeles in July 16, where she wore a black face mask and a black bodysuit with a gray and black flannel tied at her waist, showcasing her baby bump. Joe and Sophie’s last red carpet appearance was at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, where she wore a black skirt with a sleeveless button-up top. Joe and Sophie married in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, hours after they attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The couple held an official ceremony a month later on June 29, 2019 in France.

Joe is the second of the Jonas Brothers to become a parent. The DNCE member’s older brother, Kevin Jonas, shares two kids, daughters Valentina, 3, and Alena, 6, with his wife Danielle Jonas. In a March 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Sophie explained why she decided to marry so young.

“I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life,” she said at the time. “I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know—I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28.”

Congrats to the first-time parents!