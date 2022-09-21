Sophie Skelton Reacts to Iconic ‘Outlander’ Scenes with Caitríona Balfe & Sam Heughan

At the start of Outlander’s sixth season, Sophie Skelton came by the StyleCaster studio to take a little walk down Outlander memory lane and rewatch some of the show’s most popular scenes.

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan play Jamie and Claire, the show’s anchor couple that has transcended time, war and a lot of trauma. They also happen to be the parents to Skelton’s Brianna. Skelton had a lot to say about her parents’ famous scenes, even the ones that took place B.S. (Before Sophie). Watch the video above to find out what made her say, “Divorce!” Plus, what one word does Jamie say to Claire, that made Skelton go, “No.”

Skelton rewatched three iconic scenes, the first being when she meets her on-screen father, Jamie, for the first time in season four, episode 9, “The Birds & the Bees.” This was also Skelton and Heughan’s very first scene together. In fact, Skelton had been on the show for nearly two years before filming at all with Heughan. The father-daughter reunion kicks off with a full bladder. Wait, what now? Correct, Brianna finds her father in alley relieving himself. Watch and see what Skelton had to say about this, what made her cry in this memorable scene, and why Heughan gave her a very special nickname after this scene.

Next up, is one of the first and rare bonding scenes she has with her parents, which got pretty sticky. It involved no dialogue, but a lot of honey. Skelton says it wasn’t easy to film, mainly because, when the three of them start laughing, there’s no stopping it.

And finally, she watched season one, episode nine, “The Reckoning,” Jamie and Claire’s first blowout fight, or as Skelton calls it, “The first of many.” When Balfe’s Claire slaps Heughan’s Jamie, Skelton’s joy cannot be contained. She also worries about how cold her on-screen mom was during the scene. Filming in Scotland, the cast often has to perform scenes in icy, cold weather, with very few layers on.

The Outlander season 6 DVD was released on September 20, 2022, and includes deleted scenes, blooper reels, and Balfe and Heughan’s original auditions, proving no one else could have played these roles better than the two of them, which you can see from their very first audition. The DVD also includes Skelton trying unsuccessfully to light a match. When Skelton breaks character and announces it won’t work, Balfe stays in character and tells her, “Go back to the drawing board, darling,” while the rest of the cast laughs at her faulty equipment.

The Outlander Collector’s Edition and Blu-Ray DVD is available to purchase, and since it looks like season seven isn’t going to air until 2023, you can also re-watch Outlander seasons one to six on Starz. But first, check out the video above relive these memorable scenes with Skelton’s commentary as her on-screen parents navigate love in a time of…time travel. Totally normal parents. Whose mom doesn’t touch a rock and fall back in time? Be sure to check out Skelton revealing behind-the-scenes facts about her castmates, how she would like Outlander to end, and how well she knows her own show with a little Outlander trivia.

Outlander is available to stream on Starz. Here’s how to subscribe for free.

