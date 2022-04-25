Sophie Skelton Gets Quizzed on ‘Outlander’ & Reveals If She’s Team Jamie or Team Frank

Outlander fans know their subject inside and out—but how well does Sophie Skelton know the show? The actress, who has played Brianna Fraser on the series since 2016, put her knowledge to the test in this Outlander edition of StyleCaster’s trivia video series.

Skelton kicked off the quiz with a surprising answer about her onscreen mother Claire, played by Caitriona Balfe. We won’t spoil Skelton’s guess, but let’s just say that it starts a controversial conversation about Claire’s double wedding rings. “I never got that, you know? That she keeps both rings on. I mean, I get it. But I’m also like… I dunno,” Skelton shrugged, before revealing whose wedding ring she really thinks Claire should be wearing—her biological dad Jamie’s, or Frank’s?

It also wouldn’t be Outlander trivia unless we brought up that infamous scene from season four of Outlander, where Brianna slaps Jamie across the face after he accidentally beats up her partner Roger, played by Richard Rankin, for thinking he was the man who raped her (meanwhile, the real culprit was Stephen Bonnet, an Irish pirate played by Ed Speleers). During her Outlander trivia game, Skelton revealed if she thinks the moment was “justified” or not—though this isn’t the first time she has reflected on the scene.

In her feature for StyleCaster’s March 2022 Comeback Issue, Skelton admitted that Brianna’s reaction has always slightly rubbed her the wrong way. “Brianna is intelligent enough to know it wasn’t Jamie’s fault. It was a mistake,” she said. “I just had to think she’s doing that thing where, when you’re mad, you take it out on the ones you love because you can.” Still, there’s no diminishing Bree’s emotions—and viewers can even learn from them.

“What I love about Brianna is that she shows that people don’t always behave in the best light. None of us are perfect,” Skelton added at the time. “I like that Bree’s not Hollywood-washed. You really see all of her vulnerabilities, you see the times where she behaves ‘badly.'”

You can check out Sophie Skelton playing Outlander trivia with StyleCaster up above. Read her full feature in StyleCaster’s Comeback Issue here.

Outlander Season 6 is available to stream on Starz. New episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. Find out how to watch Outlander for free here.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.