Who Is Sophie Lloyd? Megan Fox Joked About Machine Gun Kelly’s Guitarist Amid His Cheating Rumors

As rumors of a breakup continue to swirl concerning Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, there’s one person that’s unfairly been dragged into the middle by gossip-hungry fans. So who is Sophie Lloyd, MGK’s guitarist—the person that some think he cheated with on Fox?

On February 12, 2023, Fox deleted all evidence of her relationship with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker), on Instagram. The last photo on Fox’s Instagram before she deleted her account included her appearing to burn some letters. In the caption were lyrics from Beyonce’s “Pray You Catch Me” off her 2016 album Lemonade: “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath”.

A fan commented on the post by speculating that Baker might have cheated on Fox with his guitarist by writing: “He probably got with Sophie.” Fox responded jokingly: “Maybe I got with Sophie,” coupled with a flame emoji. Here’s everything we know about this incredible musician.

Who is Sophie Lloyd?

Who is Sophie Lloyd? She’s a guitarist for Machine Gun Kelly and has been since 2022. Her official website describes her as “one of the most prolific guitarists on the world wide web, a trailblazer who is redefining the concept of a ‘bedroom’ guitarist. A talented composer and accomplished musician, Sophie graduated from the prestigious BIMM in 2018 with a First Class Honours BMus in Popular Music Performance, honing and refining a talent she has nurtured since childhood.”

She writes: “I started playing guitar when I was around 10 years old after listening to Led Zeppelin in the car with my dad. Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practice and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties and really gave me a sense of fulfillment.”

Lloyd has more than 410,000 followers on TikTok and more than 770,000 followers on Instagram. She, understandably, spends a lot of her time on social media sharing guitar-related content. In December 2022, she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at a week in the life of a guitarist for MGK. It included a flight from her home in London to Los Angles, checking into a comfortable hotel room and the next day was followed by rehearsals. “We were pretty much playing the same songs as Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout tour,” she said. “We did add a few extras, including his new song ‘Taurus’ and we wrote a new intro for the shows as well.”

Lloyd writes on her website that she still pinches herself when it with regards to her career. “I’ve gone on to meet so many amazing people and gone on to do things I only dreamed of. The fact that this is my career is still mind blowing to me,” she says, adding in details of her ambition and where she would like to see her career go. “I think a few of my music-based dreams would be making a collaborative album with artists that I’ve always looked up to, such as Slash, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai etc… I’d also love to do some kind of tour where I go around to different primary/secondary schools and do a masterclass to encourage younger, especially girls, to pick up the guitar. And finally, I’d like to have my own custom line of guitars with a company that people can buy.”

As far as her romantic life goes, Lloyd is in a relationship with a drummer who goes by the name The Painter on Instagram. Judging by his post on January 20, 2023, they’ve been together for five years and are going strong. “Today marks a very special day,” he wrote in the caption. “It was the day I asked you to be my partner in crime. And 5 years later that is still very accurate Thank you for everything you do. Thank you for your thoughtfulness, kindness, generosity, care, silliness and your love. You get me like no one else does and have been my rock for 5 solid years. Here’s to many more, partner.”

As mentioned, the reason we’re talking about Lloyd is that a fan implicated her in a potential cheating scandal between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. No one has commented publicly on the speculation but it does seem like Kelly and Fox’s relationship is on the rocks. On February 12, 2023, Fox erased all evidence of Kelly from her Instagram and hours later, deactivated her account completely.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on the day her Instagram disappeared that the pair had been out at parties together “every night” and “seemed fine” but his mood appeared to change. “Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine. Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn’t great.” During an appearance at Sports Illustrated’s The Party on the eve of Super Bowl 2023, Page Six reported he said: “This one’s for the ladies,” before performing one of his most famous hits, “Bloody Valentine.”

The source also told Entertainment Tonight that Megan likes to troll her followers whenever their relationship is at a low. “Megan and MGK have a very intense relationship with lots of highs and lows. They have a tendency to get into arguments and then end up making up,” the source said, adding that Megan “also likes to troll her fans during the more ‘off’ times between them for attention.”

On February 13, a source told People that “Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him,” the insider said. They “haven’t officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off… They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

Upon their engagement, Fox revealed the unique design for her ring which at first looked like a standard toi et moi (you and me) design but upon closer inspection, the couple put their own BDSM twist on it: “The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings,” Baker told Vogue in January 2022. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”

