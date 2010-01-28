Sophie Dahl Orders You to Indulge in Winter Comfort Foods (3 Recipes to Get Cozy With)

Sophie Dahl made a name for herself in the 90s when she flaunted her fuller figure for YSL’s controversial Opium ad campaign, and last May, the It-Brit added writer to her resume: her cookbook, Miss Dahl’s Voluptuous Delights dropped in bookstores everywhere.

The model/writer (pictured above with new hubby Jamie Cullum) recently dropped from a size 16 to an eight, but don’t expect her cookbook to be full of crazy diet recipes. In fact, this winter, she’s urging everyone to bundle up and enjoy their favorite comfort foods.

Dont diet. Ever. January is depressing enough without existing on grapefruit and eggs in a fit of penitence. Just dont eat as much,” she explains. Take your resolutions, send them packing, and resolve instead to eat wonderful food in the face of bitter, rain-soaked evenings.

Well, when Ms. Dahl tells us to do something, we do it. Here are a few of our favorite winter recipes that are guaranteed to warm you right up.

Chicken Chili Mole



What you’ll need:

Olive oil

1 head garlic

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 red bell peppers, diced

3 jalapeno peppers, diced

1 packet chili seasoning

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 can diced tomatoes (28 oz.)

1 can pinto beans (5 oz.), drained

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

1 bottle beer (of your choice)

2 oz. unsweetened chocolate, shaved

2 scallions, chopped

Cheddar

Directions: First, pulse garlic in the food processor. Spoon the finely minced garlic into a jar and cover with oil. Set aside 5 tablespoons for this recipe, and store the rest in refrigerator for up to 1 week.

In a dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and onion and saut for 5 minutes. Stir in bell peppers and jalapenos, sauting for another 5 minutes. Mix in chili seasoning and spices. Add tomatoes, beans, chicken, and beer. Bring to a boil before reducing heat to low; simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in chocolate before serving, and garnish with scallions and cheddar.

[Food Network]

Vegetable and Brie Panini



What you’ll need:

1 large sweet potato, thinly sliced

3/4 pound zucchini, sliced crosswise

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt

1 loaf ciabatta bread, cut into quarters and sliced

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/3 pound brie, sliced

1/2 sweet onion, thinly sliced

1 bunch arugula

Directions: Preheat oven to 400. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and spread sweet potato and zucchini slices across the sheet with 3 tablespoons olive oil. Bake about 20 minutes, or until crisp-tender.

Preheat a panini press and brush with remaining teaspoon of olive oil. Spread mustard over the bottom halves of the bread. Layer with brie, onion, arugula, sweet potato and zucchini. Cover with the other halves of bread, and grill until toasted.

[Every Day with Rachael Ray]

Quick Chicken Pot Pie



What you’ll need:

2 cups chicken breast (cooked and chopped)

1/2 cup carrots, thinly sliced

1/2 cup frozen green peas

1 can cream of chicken soup (10.75 oz.)

1 cup chicken broth

Salt and pepper (to season)

1.5 cups instant biscuit mix

1 cup milk

1 stick melted butter

Directions: Preheat oven to 350. In a greased 2 quart casserole dish, layer chicken, carrots, and peas. Mix soup and chicken broth, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste, and pour over layers. Stir together biscuit mix and milk and add to the casserole. Drizzle butter over the topping. Bake 30-40 minutes or until golden brown.

[Paula Deen]

