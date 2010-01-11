Sophie Dahl Married to Jamie Cullum! Plus 12 Fantasy Wedding Dresses

Model-writer Sophie Dahl married jazz sensation Jamie Cullum at a clandestine ceremony this past weekend. The duo got engaged in March of 2009 after two years of dating, and ever since, Sophie has been involved with every step of the wedding planning. The civil union took place at the countryside Lime Wood Hotel, nestled in the New Forest region of England. While details of the wedding have not been disclosed to the public, we are hoping that it included a serenade from Jamie Cullum to his blushing bride. Talk about a wedding fantasy.

Speaking of fantasies, here are 12 fantasy wedding dresses we can only dream of wearing when it’s our turn to walk down the aisle.



1. Monique Lhuillier



This ivory silk satin organza number screams spring wedding with its rose embroidered skirt.

2. Vera Wang



You can’t say “wedding dress” without immediately thinking Vera Wang. The gown is made up of silk organdy pleats that cascade down the mermaid silhouette.

3. Oscar de la Renta



Full skirted and made up of silk taffeta, Oscar de la Renta delivers for brides looking to wear a more traditional dress.



4. Badgley Mischka



A modern version of the classic Grecian one-shoulder style, this dress’ simple look will allow you to look back on your wedding photos with no fashion regrets.



5. Carolina Herrera



This Carolina Herrera creation is made up in an ivory faille fabric complete with a portrait neckline and flower brooch.

6. Amsale



A silk taffeta masterpiece, it makes you long for the fairytale ending more than ever.



7. Melissa Sweet



Created from silk organza with the details done in silk chiffon, this dress moves fluidly with the bride, creating a fantastical illusion as she makes her way down the aisle.



8. Romona Keveza



Composed of silk chiffon with a sweetheart neckline and embroidered detailing at the waist, this dress is simple and classic.



9. Vineyard Collection



With its empire waist and flower detailing at the bust, this chiffon gown is perfect for a rustic summer wedding.

10. Priscilla of Boston



The flower detailing on the bodice makes this gown the epitome of a princess dress.

11. Reem Acra



From far away, this silk taffeta gown looks like your average sheath wedding gown, but upon closer inspection, you notice the gathered detailing covering the bodice and waist taking this dress from ordinary to extraordinary.

12. Douglas Hannant



This Douglas Hannant dress screams extravagance with its lace detailing, A-line skirt, and big bow at the waist. A gown clearly meant for the ultimate luxury wedding.