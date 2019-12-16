Sophia Hutchins Finally Responded to Those Caitlyn Jenner Dating Rumors

Sophia Hutchins would like you to know that she and Caitlyn Jenner are just friends. The pair were thought to be a couple—they live in Malibu together, share dogs, and even celebrate the holidays together. But Sophia Hutchins’s response to the Caitlyn Jenner dating rumors couldn’t be clearer: they are not romantically involved. In fact, Hutchins has a boyfriend!

Hutchins explained the true nature of her relationship with Jenner during a December 14 interview with The New York Times. She said plainly: “We were never romantically involved.” So why have people assumed that was the case? Aside from the whole living together thing, Hutchins says the rumors persisted “because we weren’t addressing it. I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.” Fair enough! She added that their relationship began as a professional one. Hutchins first reached out to Jenner after Jenner’s ex-wife, Kris Jenner, stopped managing her. “I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage,” Hutchins said. “And I was saying, ‘Caitlyn, if I don’t step in here and start managing you, you’re going to go broke.’” Hutchins is now Jenner’s full-time manager, but she’s also more than that.

The twosome is clearly very close. After Jenner was voted off the British reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, Hutchins was one of the only people waiting for her. They also spend most holidays together; Thanksgiving 2019 was the first holiday they’d spent apart in recent history, which Hutchins said felt “weird” and “different.” “I’m having Thanksgiving without Caitlyn this year, which is really weird,” she told Page Six at the time.

BFFs, maybe. But girlfriends? Certainly not. Hutchins told the Times that she’s actually dating a 30-year-old Harvard graduate who works on Wall Street! So, case closed.