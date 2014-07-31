Soon You’ll Be Able To Get Divorced Using an App

There’s seemingly an app for everything these days. We can get a taxi on demand, order a six-pack of beer, and even track how your romantic relationship is going thanks to various apps. But get a divorce? Well, we never thought we’d see the day, but it seems there’s soon to be an app for that, too.

Venturebeat is reporting that a new startup called Wevorce wants to simplify the divorce process, ending the all-too-common playbook that involves two attorneys fighting for years (which ends up costing everyone a fortune).

Yes, divorce is never going to be a pleasant matter, but Wevorce thinks there is a more civilized way to go about it.

Here’s how it works: Couples entering into the divorce process are paired with a “Wevorce Architect,” a mediator who guides the couple through their divorce. Unlike traditional two-attorney divorces, there is a flat fee that is agreed upon at the beginning. Couples are able to do their divorce paperwork online via its web-based application—which is where the tech aspect of this startup comes in.

“We’ll cover the financial, emotional and legal basics, and also those details that are often the hardest to untangle. You’ll come out with the necessary legal documents as well as a lifetime of tools, knowledge and agreements as you begin again,” the company writes on its website.

According to the American Phycological Association, “in Western cultures, more than 90 percent of people marry by age 50,” yet “about 40 to 50 percent of married couples in the United States divorce.” In other words, the market potential for this app is huge.

Wevorce has raised $1.69 million so far, so there are clearly investors out there who think there is a market for this.

