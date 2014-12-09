Sony Hack Exposes Celebrities Secret Aliases

Last week’s major hack over at Sony Picture’s exposed a bunch of information that the studio would probably have liked to keep in the dark, including that most of the its employees basically hate Adam Sandler. One of the most of the amusing tidbits to come to light, though, is all of the alias’ that celebrities use (though naturally, since the information has been leaked, we are pretty sure those on the list will be on the hunt for new code names right about now).

Why, you wonder, do celebrities need fake names to begin with? Remember in “Notting Hill” when Julia Roberts checked into a hotel under the name “Flinstone.” Well it’s pretty common for celebrities to use a fake name when they fly or have to check in somewhere.

Here are some of the best of the bunch from the leak:

Sarah Michelle Gellar: “Neely O’Hara”

Tobey Maguire: “Neil Deep”

Natalie Portman: “Lauren Brown”

Clive Owen: “Robert Fenton”

Rob Schneider: “Nazzo Good”

Taye Diggs: “Scott Diggs”

Jude Law: “Mr. Perry”

Daniel Craig: “Olwen Williams”

Jessica Alba: goes by “Cash Money”

Ice Cube: “Darius Stone” “O’Shea Jackson”

Debra Messing: “Ava Harper”

Yes, while a lot of what leaked is pretty darn hilarious, keep in mind that major leaks like this aren’t funny at all, in fact Sylvestor Stallone’s social security number was actually stolen and leaked, and others had their financial information released. The fact that this is happening is pretty darn scary, because, if it could happen to Jessica Alba, it could most certainly happen to you.