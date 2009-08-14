Sonic Youth Scheduled to Perform on Gossip Girl

Sonic Youth is scheduled to appear on an episode of Gossip Girl. The band will perform at an event that, “involves [engaged adults] Rufus and Lily” according to Gossip Girl‘s co-creator Stephanie Savage. Um… Spoiler alert…?

Members of Sonic Youth have technically already lent out their musical talent, as Thurston Moore collaborated on a Ramones,’ “Sheena is a Punk Rocker” cover. The song played in the episode when recently-edgy Jenny Humphrey hosts an inappropriately impromptu fashion show perpetuating the stereotype that Brooklynites are boorish and incapable of assimilating into cultured Manhattan. Check the clip below.

Anyway, Sonic Youth on Gossip Girl. It happened. Deal with it.