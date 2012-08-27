Want: Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Color-Block Sweater

We may be mourning the end of summer here at StyleCaster, but we’re still excited about the upcoming fall fashion season and with fall comes a perennial favorite: knitwear.

We love to be comfortable and cozy when temperatures drop by drastic proportions, so it’s no wonder that shopping for sweaters is high on our list of to-dos. In addition to neutral knitwear mainstays in our wardrobes, we’re looking for warm pieces with a little more dimension. This Sonia by Sonia Rykiel sweater is made from super-soft wool and the color-blocked hues come in a perfect autumnal palette. We’d size up for a slouchy fit and wear with riding boots and skinny jeans.

Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Color-Block Wool Sweater, $124, at The OutNet

