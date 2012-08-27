StyleCaster
Share

Want: Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Color-Block Sweater

What's hot
StyleCaster

Want: Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Color-Block Sweater

Maya Kaufman
by

sonia Want: Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Color Block Sweater

We may be mourning the end of summer here at StyleCaster, but we’re still excited about the upcoming fall fashion season and with fall comes a perennial favorite: knitwear.

We love to be comfortable and cozy when temperatures drop by drastic proportions, so it’s no wonder that shopping for sweaters is high on our list of to-dos. In addition to neutral knitwear mainstays in our wardrobes, we’re looking for warm pieces with a little more dimension. This Sonia by Sonia Rykiel sweater is made from super-soft wool and the color-blocked hues come in a perfect autumnal palette. We’d size up for a slouchy fit and wear with riding boots and skinny jeans.

Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Color-Block Wool Sweater, $124, at The OutNet

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share