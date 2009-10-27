Sonia Rykiel: Paris Designer’s H&M Collection to Launch in the Grand Palais

If we could have it our way, we wouldn’t wear anything with our new Jimmy Choo for H&M shoes (once we get them). But since this isn’t Burger King and we’re trying not to be NippleCaster, the next best option is beautiful lingerie. Sonia Rykiel has created a lingerie line with H&M, and yes, we just squealed with you. The launch party for these highly anticipated skivvies will be held in Paris on December 1 at the Grand Palais. The collection will go on sale December 5, and will be available for purchase in 1,500 H&M stores and Rykiel boutiques. We know that feels like a long time to wait, so maybe try out the Lindsay/Ungaro heart trend for a bit.