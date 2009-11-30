Sonia Rykiel for H&M and Other Pajamas For Your Everyday Life

If this past summer was any indication, underwear as outerwear has become more than acceptable; it just makes sense in the heat. This week will mark the launch of Sonia Rykiel for H&M, which is a collection of luxe lingerie and sexy pajamas…too good to just leave in the bedroom. We’re picturing layering our sheer tanks from August over one of Sonia’s slinky pink pieces, then throwing on a blazer. There’s no reason nightwear has to live only after dark.

In celebration of beautiful delicates, here are our favorite lingerie and pajama pieces that we totally plan on wearing to the office. NSFW, we don’t think so!

Topshop premium lace crop top, $50, at topshop.com

American Eagle Outfitters chiffon nightie, $44.50, at ae.com

Undrest flutter sleeve chemise, $48.60, at bluefly.com

Topshop rose-print corset, $50, at topshop.com

Jovovich-Hawk Honey Jam slip, $69, at outnet.com