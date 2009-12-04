Sonia Rykiel for H&M: My Favorite Pieces

There were a million and one things to fall in love with at Tuesday night’s Paris bash celebrating the new Sonia Rykiel for H&M collection, but the most exciting part for me may have been the opportunity to buy the pieces right then and there at one of the many carnival-themed booths at the event. There was such a mad rush of people stampeding to snap up the gorgeous pieces, that by the time I elbowed my way up to the front, they were sold out of a lot of the items I was hankering after. I did manage to get my hot little hands on the rosette-embellished tap shorts and the black lace panties, both of which I’ve worn and loved already.

Fortunately for me (and every other lingerie-loving girl out there), the collection goes on sale tomorrow, December 5th, at no less than 83 H&M locations nationwide. Line up now, ladies, all of it will go in a flash–I should know.

Below, my personal greatest hits collection of the line–and everything I’ll be buying tomorrow.

Nude bra, $34.95, and nude high-waist underwear, $24.95, at H&M stores nationwide.



Black and Navy bodysuit, $34.95, at H&M stores nationwide.

Black lace bustier, $34.95, and black lace boyshorts, $17.95, at H&M stores nationwide.

Nude slip dress, $49.94, at H&M stores nationwide.

Nude robe, $69.95, at H&M stores nationwide.

“Belle en Rykiel” velvet pillow, $14.95, at H&M stores nationwide.