Sonia Rykiel for H&M Launch Party

Last night, I had the distinct pleasure of attending what must have been the most elaborate party I’ve ever witnessed–and if any fashion collaboration deserves such a spectacle of an event, it is definitely Sonia Rykiel for H&M. The remarkably well-made collection–comprised of silk bras, chiffon tap shorts with rosette details, flowy nude robes, and adorable striped panties–was displayed perfectly in an astonishing carnival wonderland constructed specifically for the event in the Grand Palais right in the heart of Paris. It came complete with a lit up Eiffel Tower, carnival rides, a plethora of food stands, games, and a map handed to you at the door to navigate it all with.

The parade cum fashion show was the highlight of the evening filled with lit up floats bearing Sonia Rykiel for H&M clad models, one more breathtaking than the next–think giant chandeliers, models on swings, huge horse heads commandeered by Lily Cole, live geese, and marching bands.

My plane back to NYC is about to take off, but I can’t wait to post my favorite pictures from the evening along with the best lingerie from the collection. (Hint: black, lacy, racy.) Expect pictures tomorrow morning!

Au revoir for now, more to come. Xo