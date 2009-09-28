Sonia Rykiel Dress: Get it for Less Soon at H&M

And the great high-fashion-designer, mass-market retail collaborations continue: this time in the form of Parisian Sonia Rykiel and Swedish uber-store H&M. Her line, based on her unconventional handling of knits, is highly coveted in the fashion world, and will now be available to the rest of us December 5, both in crazed, three-storied H&M stores and Sonia Rykiel’s own ritzy boutiques worldwide.

The collaboration will be available for both Holiday and Spring lines (this is the first time a designer has had two diffusion collections at the megastore), with the first round of designs for H&M to be in the form of a lingerie and her famous eccentric knitwear designs. That collection will hit 250 H&M stores February 20.

French knits and lingerie in time for the coldest months, all available at the world’s best affordable store? Cela est magnifique!