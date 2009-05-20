StyleCaster
Sonia Kashuk’s Limited Edition Collection Treasure Chest Cosmetics Bag

Alexis
by

Object Of Desire

Sonia Kashuk’s Limited Edition Collection Treasure Chest Bag, $12.99, at target.com

Reason #1

Because there is no better way to wake up in the morning than with images that at least let you pretend you are somewhat close to marine-life.

Reason #2

It’s spring, and with that comes spring-cleaning. Organizing your makeup (and throwing out your grimy old stuff) should be at the top of your to-do list – and, with this large folding case, it couldn’t be easier to get organized and conveniently store all your makeup and beauty tools.

Reason #3

With Memorial Day Weekend upon us, this case is the perfect purchase to usher in summer and especially ideal for packing for a long weekend trip to the beach.

