Object Of Desire

Sonia by Sonia Rykiel lip-print jersey dress, $96, at theOutnet.com

Reason #1

Bastille Day is this Sunday and what better way to get into the spirit of French national pride than by wearing a dress by one of their most esteemed designers.

Reason #2

Sonia Rykiel just celebrated her 40th anniversary, so take part in a piece of French fashion history.

Reason #3

This lightweight jersey dress is the perfect piece to wear for a game or two of Petanque. And, at only $96 from an original $320, you’ll have some change to spare for an éclair…or some Pastis.