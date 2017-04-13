20 Epic Songs You Never Knew Were Written by Sia

By now you’re fully aware of how amazing Sia is and probably celebrate her entire catalog—but what you might not know is that the amount of songs written by Sia could fill the Pacific Ocean. That Rihanna song you just heard on the radio? Probably written by Sia. The Beyoncé tune you’re grooving to? Yeah, Sia might have had something to do with that, too. She’s even gotten her hands on some of Celine Dion’s stuff.
Songs written by Sia share a sweeping, anthemic quality—all of which she could easily sing herself, but instead she gifts some of them to other artists. We’ve rounded up 20 songs you never knew were written or co-written by Sia.
1. “Diamonds” by Rihanna
Released: 2012
Sia told the New York Times that she wrote the dramatic “Diamonds” in 14 minutes, and was shocked that Rihanna chose to stick to her exact inflections when recording the hit. Listen to Sia sing it herself here.
2. “Pretty Hurts” by Beyoncé
Released: 2013
The story behind this positive anthem is almost as enticing than the sweeping song itself. According to the New York Times, Sia emailed the song to her friend Katy Perry, but Perry didn’t see the email. So Furler passed it to Rihanna’s camp, who ultimately never paid the fee to secure the track. “When Beyoncé heard it, she slid into home base and just closed the deal,” Furler told the Times.
The story gets better: In 2014, Dr. Luke got a copy Beyoncé’s version before it came out and played it for Perry, who loved it. She texted Furler: “I’m pretty hurt you never sent me this song.” Furler responded: “Check your email.”
3. “You Lost Me” by Christina Aguilera
Released: 2010
This track—sung brilliantly by Aguilera—was part of the star’s 2010 album “Bionic,” which ultimately flopped despite some standout songs like “You Lost Me.”
4. “Breathe” by Jessie J
Released: 2013
Thanks to their insanely powerful pop voices and penchant for big songs, Jessie J and Sia are a perfect match. “Breathe” was part of the British singer’s second studio album, “Alive.”
5. “Perfume” by Britney Spears
Released: 2013
This song was part of Spears’ eighth studio album, “Britney Jean.”
6. “Double Rainbow” by Katy Perry
Released: 2013
“Double Rainbow“ was recorded by Perry for her fourth studio album, “Prism.” Having come up with its title during a yoga class, Perry wrote the song with Sia.
7. “Radioactive” by Rita Ora
Released: 2013
This song ended up becoming the fourth single from Ora’s debut album.
8. “Acid Rain” by Alexis Jordan
Released: 2013
A bit of a departure for Sia, this track written for Jordan—who rose to fame after appearing on “America’s Got Talent”—has more of a dance/club vibe than a sweeping pop anthem.
9. “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn to Love Yourself)” by Ne-Yo
Released: 2012
Co-written by Sia, this dance-meets-R&B track became a huge hit, commercially and critically.
10. “Loved Me Back to Life” by Celine Dion
Released: 2013
If there ever was a match made in vocal heaven, it’s Sia and Dion. Despite that fact that Dion gets a bad rap for melodramatic adult contemporary pop, her powerhouse voice is incomparable—and Sia managed to co-write her a stunning “comeback”song that proves it in a new and modern way.
11. “Strange Birds” by Birdy
Released: 2013
Sia co-wrote the soaring”Strange Birds” for Birdy, which has been called one of the British singer-songwriter’s career highlights.
12. “Cannonball” by Leah Michele
Released: 2014
The “Glee” star has credited “Cannonball” with helping her deal with her grief following boyfriend Cory Monteith’s death.
“[Sia] said to me ‘How do you feel in this moment?’ And I said ‘I just feel like grief is the hardest thing in the whole world. And you have the opportunity, at a certain point, to either let it kind of take you down or try your best to rise,” Michele told MTV. “And I said ‘I need to get out and I need to move forward in his memory and do everything I can for him.’ ”
13. “Standing on the Sun” by Beyoncé
Released: 2014
This summery jam was co-written by Sia, and appeared in Bey’s H&M campaign before officially landing on the internet.
14. “Green Card” by Oh Land
Released: 2013
Sia co-wrote this track for the Danish electro-pop star’s second album “Wishbone,” and it’s been called the record’s standout track.
“[Sia’s] crazy in the best possible way,” Oh Land told Gigwise. “Sia is one of the funniest people I’ve met, she’s very sweet, a very loving person. She’s blowing up all over the place.”
15. “Sexercise” by Kylie Minogue
Released: 2014
Sia also co-wrote this slinky, sex-tinged track that appeared on Minogue’s twelfth studio album Kiss Me Once.
16. “Godzillionaire” by Brooke Candy
Released: 2014
Sia co-wrote this banger by rapper Brooke Candy with Diplo in 214.
17. “Break the Walls” by Fitz and the Tantrums
Released: 2013
In true Sia style, this soulful pop-rock tune features sweeping melodies and strong vocals.
18. “Making the Most of the Night” by Carly Rae Jepsen
Released: 2015
This pulsating track was written for Jepsen’s post-“Call Me Maybe” life and it definitely sounds more mature.
19. “Throw Down the Roses” by Kate Pierson
Released: 2015
This song was written for the lead singer of the B-52s for her solo album.
20. “Gentlemen” by Jessica Sanchez
Released: 2013
Sia co-wrote this track for the “American Idol” runner up’s debut album in 2013.
