These Are The 14 Pop Songs Turning 20 in 2017

It seems like just yesterday when we were driving around in our first shitty, almost-broken-down car, blasting “I’ll Be Missing You” and singing along to every word. Except it was decidedly not yesterday, but 20 years ago, and we were teenagers and Trump was not about to be president and everything was completely different. Sigh.
MORE: The 60 Most Naked Celebrity Instagram Photos of All Time
Anyway, thanks to a fun little video over at World of Buzz, we were reminded that some very iconic songs are actually turning 20 in The Year of Our Lord 2017, and we should all bow down. Or at least drop everything and listen to all of them while we work, play, or do whatever it is you’re doing right this second. And so, for your listening pleasure, we’ve gathered all 14 songs in one place, so you can hop from one to the next without so much as opening a new tab and googling “Kiss Me.” You’re welcome, and enjoy.