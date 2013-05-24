Songs of Summer 2013: Listen to StyleCaster’s Ultimate Playlist

Guess what, people: It’s Memorial Day weekend, which means one thing: Summer’s here. Fine, summer doesn’t exactly start until June 21, but this weekend marks its unofficial kickoff, which means it’s time to start playing the “what’ll be the song of summer?” game.

While there was no “Call Me Maybe” or “California Girls” this year to make us want to slam our heads against a wall hop in a convertible, hair flying, and drive like we’re reenacting the opening credits of “The Hills,” there were a solid number of songs that emerged this year which are more than viable contenders. To help narrow down the pool, we asked our plugged-in staff to weigh in on the tracks they’ll be blasting this summer, and compiled them all into a handy 20-song playlist for you to rock out to, as well.

The list includes the funky, disco-tinged “Get Lucky,” a buzzy collaboration between Daft Punk and Pharrell, as well as Fergie and Q-Tip‘s modern-day Jazz Age ode “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” from “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack.

Also on our playlist: Dreamy tracks by Haim, Kimbra, and CHVRCHES perfect for lazy summer days, hip-hop bangers by DJ Khaled and Angel Haze, as well as a few dance party-ready EDM tracks by David Guetta and Aviici.

Of course, it wouldn’t be summer without some good old bubblegum pop to blast on long Friday afternoon drives. Making the pop portion of our playlist: Icona Pop‘s abrasively fun “I Love It,” Macklemore‘s thumping “Can’t Hold Us,” and the Jonas Brothers‘ brassy “Pom Poms,” which follows Toni Basile‘s “Hey Mickey,” Avril Lavigne‘s “Girlfriend” and Gwen Stefani‘s “Holla Back Girl” into the increasingly large canon of peppy cheerleader pop.

The other songs we’ve included are equally as summer-ready, so go ahead and start listening and let us know in the comments section below—what’s your song of summer this year?