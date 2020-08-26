This Year’s Songs of the Summer Include Bops by Harry Styles, Dua Lipa & More

What is the song of the summer 2020? According to music lovers, that answer is still to be determined, but there has been one track that has been streamed far more on Spotify from the months of June to August, and that track is “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch.

Spotify revealed on Tuesday, August 25, that “ROCKSTAR,” which was released in April and is from DaBaby’s newest album Blame It on Baby, has been streamed more than 380 million times between June 1 and August 15. “I knew ROCKSTAR was going to be a HIT while I was creating the record,” Da Baby told Spotify in a statement. “But to watch the world make it into a GLOBAL HIT is an Amazing Feeling. GOD IS GREAT!” (All data from Spotify’s most-streamed summer songs was pulled from June 1 to August 15.)

Close behind “ROCKSTAR,” however, is The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which is the second most-streamed song on Spotify this summer. The track, from The Weeknd’s March album, After Hours, isn’t technically a summer song though. “Blinding Lights” was first released as a single in November 2019, but this summer has seen an increase in streams for the track with 340 million streams between June and August.

Other songs in Spotify’s most-streamed songs of the summer include Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar,” from his December 2019 Fine Line, and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and “Break My Heart” from her March album, Future Nostalgia. Though “Watermelon Sugar” was first released as a promotional single for Fine Line in November 2019, the song was released as an official single in May 2020 with a summery music video following social-distancing guidelines. Lipa, for her part released “Don’t Start Now” in October 2019, but the song has continued to gain streams as summer has gone on. Her other song on Spotify’s most-streamed summer songs list, “Break My Heart,” was released as a single in March 2020. Like Lipa, Ariana Grande also has two songs on Spotify’s list: “Rain on Me,” her duet from Lady Gaga’s May album Chromatica, and “Stuck With U,” her quarantine song with Justin Bieber. Both tracks were released in May weeks apart from each other. Both “Rain on Me” and “Stuck With U” are also nominated at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

For a full list of Spotify’s songs of the summer 2020 (a.k.a. the songs most streamed globally), see below.

“ ROCKSTAR ” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“ Blinding Lights ” by The Weeknd

“ Roses – Imanbek Remix ” by SAINt JHN

“ Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) ” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

“ Watermelon Sugar ” by Harry Styles

“ death bed (coffee for your head) ” by Powfu, beabadoobee

“ Rain On Me ” by Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande

“ Toosie Slide ” by Drake

“ Breaking Me ” by Topic, A7S

“ Dance Monkey ” by Tones And I

“ ily (i love you baby) ” by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

“ Don’t Start Now ” by Dua Lipa

“ Party Girl ” by StaySolidRocky

“ Blueberry Faygo ” by Lil Mosey

“ Break My Heart ” by Dua Lipa

“ Stuck with U ” by Ariana Grande featuring Justin Bieber

“ Someone You Loved ” by Lewis Capaldi

“ MAMACITA ” by Black Eyed Peas, J. Rey Soul, Ozuna

“ La Jeepta – Remix ” by Anuel AA, Brray, Juanka, Myke Towers, Nio Garcia