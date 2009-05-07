Some Pasta with your Jeans?

Diesel has been doing some majorly out of the box thinking in terms of campaigns lately, but now they are finding new ways to get attention. Today, Diesel’s first restaurant, Circle, opens in Milan and they will be launching an online radio station.

Acording to WWD, the restaurant is in the same building as the company’s offices in the Tortona neighborhood. It is accessible from the offices and the street from 7am to 2am daily. The wood-paneled interior is filled with vintage chairs and tables found by the Diesel design team.

More restaurants are planned for Diesel’s new building in Chelsea in Manhattan and in Braganze, Itally as well. Plans also include other open spaces in the cities, like exhibition spaces, and parks.

When they open in Chelsea, we will definitely be visiting.