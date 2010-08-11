Some Like It Hot And Some Like It Scary: Paris Hilton Channels Marilyn Monroe

Paris Hilton. Photo: Jason Merritt, Getty Images

Paris Hilton‘s own grasp at fame hasn’t really gone as stellar as planned. All the stalwarts to celebrity (the new millennium version) are there sex tape, prison stint, an exhaustive line of B-list actor and athlete bfs but she’s still at best a punchline.

So perhaps the heiress dressed up as someone with a legitimate career for her Tease perfume launch last night in hopes that we’ll forget who she actually is? Channeling Marilyn Monroe in the most terrifying way possible, we’re thinking it would have been smart for Hilton to consider that the other girl most obsessed with the blond bombshell is one Miss Lindsay Lohan.

We don’t know about you, but there’s a high probability that Hilton’s faux blue eye will be staring us down from within our nightmares tonight.

