Some Guy Seriously Screwed Adele Up!

You can listen to any Adele song for just a couple of minute and know that the girl has major boy problems. Her new album, 21, is all moody and sad and damaged and I’m not exaggerating when I say that it has literally brought me to tears on an occasion or two. It turns out that it’s not an act. Adele’s recent interview in Out magazine‘s June/July issue proved to be incredibly revealing, confirming every suspicion I’ve ever had that some guy seriously messed with her heart. I mean, you just can’t fake the blues like that! Click through for some beautiful images, and to learn more about where all that soulful pain stems from.
She's still hurting (badly) over her ex...
"He was my soul mate. We had everything -- on every level we were totally right. Wed finish each others sentences, and he could just pick up how I was feeling by the look in my eye, down to a T, and we loved the same things, and hated the same things, and we were brave when the other was brave and weak when the other one was weak -- almost like twins, you knowand I think thats rare when you find the full circle in one person, and I think thats what Ill always be looking for in other men... It will hurt until it stops hurting. It just hasnt stopped yet."
She'll never let success change her...
"Ive met people I admire, and people I dont admire who are completely affected by their success, and I fucking hate them. Theres so many people who believe their own hype and treat people like shit, and if I was ever like that I would absolutely stop doing what Im doing for a while and go and find myself again. I find it grotesque when people change because of it, but maybe its because theyre not as good at keeping in contact with the people who love them for a reason."
She hasn't read a book in more than a decade, but she still has a penchant for writing...
"I dont know if its because Im an only child, but I was never, ever good at saying how I felt about things. From the age of about 5, if I was told off for not sharing, or I didnt tidy my room, or I spoke back to my mom, Id always write a note as my apology."
She graduated from the same high school (Brit School) as Amy Winehouse, Leona Lewis and Jessie J...
"A lot of people feel trapped by youth, but at Brit I felt fucking alive. They taught us to be open-minded, and we were really encouraged to write our own music, and some of us took that seriously, and some of us didnt. I took it very seriously."
She would've given up everything for her ex...
"I dont think Ill ever forgive myself for not making my relationship with my ex on 21 work, because hes the love of my life... Well, I would still be singing in the shower, of course, but yeah -- my career, my friendships, my hobbies. I would have given up trying to be the best... He made me really weak, but at the same time really fucking fearless, so I managed to channel that. I dont know if Ill ever beat this album in terms of how people connect to it."
She admits to some major insecurities...
"I get a lot of mail from people who tell me that I make them really happy to be themselves, and really comfortable with who they are, which I love. I would hate it if someone was, like, I wish I was you because Im as insecure about myself as the next person... Just that Im not good enough -- in my music, in my relationships, and that Im never going to be brave enough to tell someone how I feel."
She wrote "Rolling in the Deep" the day after her second big relationship failed...
"I never get angry, but I was ready to murderI went in crying and stuff, and said, Lets write a ballad. Paul was, like, Be a bitch about it. You have to be hard-nosed.
She finds performing nerve-wracking...
"Ive got lots of friends who are artists and they love it. Theyre, like, I was born to perform, and Im like, Fuck offno ones born to perform. "
Adele won't be writing about happiness anytime soon...
"It would be fucking awful if my third album was about being happily settled down, and maybe on my way to being a mom, and all the critics were, like, Yeah, its fucking shit. Can you be miserable, please? And all the fans were going, I just dont like you anymore. I dont bond with you anymore. "