Some Genius Made Loser.com Redirect to Kanye West’s Wikipedia Page

In case you’re wondering why Kanye West has been everywhere you look lately—performing, storming stages, dissing his ex, giving interviews, apologizing for storming said stages—it’s likely because he’s on the verge of releasing a new album, which he revealed this weekend will be called “So Help Me God.”

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/571902812377858048

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/571904168291532800

However, not everyone is thrilled with Kanye’s ubiquity—starting early Sunday, someone found a way to make “ ” redirect to Kanye’s Wikipedia page. Seriously, do it now.

Now all we have to do is continue to refresh TweetDeck, because you know a reaction is coming.