Some Added Style at Prada Stores

The Prada stores in New York, London, Milan, and Paris will be getting a style boost from some of the fashion world’s most influential editors. WWD reports today that in an effort to bridge the gap between editorial and retail, Prada has tapped an editor in each city to style the local Prada store following the fashion week progression. This means Prada’s SoHo store is first, which will be styled by W’s Alex White. Next up will be Katie Grand of Love, styling the Old Bond Street boutique, then Oliver Rizzo with Milan’s Via Montenapoleone store, and finally Carine Roitfeld takes over the Paris location. If you can’t make it to the city of light, Roitfeld’s project, titled “The Iconoclasts” will be featured on prada.com.