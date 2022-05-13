The World’s Most Comfortable (& Flattering) Bras For Any-Sized Bust Are 50% Off Thanks to This Super-Rare Sale

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know when it was decided that the most comfortable bras for big busts also had to be the least supportive, but I’m here to say that BS ends today. Why? Because the brand responsible for bras that actually hold, lift and support larger breasts—and keep them comfortable—is having a bra sale to end all bra sales. So you can throw out those heinous and uncomfortable, or soft and droopy bra sets you’ve been using for years and finally get some that will make you feel as good as you look.

Soma is known for its incredible selection of bras that are equal parts supportive and comfortable. They’ve revolutionized what it means to offer up shoppers a truly wide range of styles and sizes, and for that I’m forever grateful. I’ve had big boobs since I was 13 (middle school was just lovely because of that) and have always struggled to find cute styles in my size that won’t leave my chest aching at the end of the day. But, when I discovered Soma, things changed. The brand has so many adorable bras, even bralettes, that fit me so well and don’t leave my breasts hanging down to my stomach. You other big-boob gals know what I mean. The comfy styles feel like supportive cushions on my chest, and life and shape the area without making me feel like I’m in a push-up bra.

I always count on the brand when I need a new comfy work bra that I can wear over and over again under blouses, tees and dresses, and Soma never fails me. I also go to them for loungewear, undies and more, too. Because those goodies are just as comfy.

But, now that the brand is having its twice-yearly sale, I’m sticking up on as much as possible. Soma’s $29 Bra Extravaganza runs from May 13 – May 15 and some of the most popular bra styles are up to 52 percent off during this sale. When was the last time you found a bra you love for under $30? Probably never. So you’ve got to take advantage while you can.

What’s more, if you get yourself a new $29 bra, you’ll also be eligible to purchase a pair of panties for $5. In total, you could save around $36 on the combo. It’s a must-shop event! Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best-rated bra and panties styles that are worth every penny. Remember, the sale only lasts for three days, so take advantage while you can!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Soma is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Enbliss Wireless Bra – $29, originally $48

With band sizes 32 to 42 and cup sizes A through DDD, plus a vast color selection, this bra is surely going to offer you exactly what you’re looking for. It’s made with a super soft nylon and spandex blend that feels like butter. The contoured cups help shape your breasts without overdoing it, like push-ups of the past. Shoppers say this is the wear-anywhere-at-anytime bra you’ve been missing.

“After trying five or six different brands of bras I finally have found one I love!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Don’t even know I’m wearing it all day. So soft, doesn’t curl up when I sit. A great bra!”

Luxe Front-Close Lace-Back Bra – $29, originally $59

If you’re looking for a bra that will naturally enhance the shape of your chest, this is it. It provides a subtle lift and so much back support, you’ll feel comfortable and confident all day long.

“Love the support this bra gives,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Because of the back design, your straps are not gonna slide off your shoulders. Your front is going to be Supported as well as enhanced. I would recommend this bra to women of all sizes.”

Bliss Breathe Medium Impact Racerback Sports Bra – $29, originally $50

Nothing beats a good sports bra, and this one has a Holy Grail feature: removable cups. Now you won’t have to re-position them every time you get your bra out of the dryer, an annoying circumstance that I fall into daily.

“It fits wonderfully with no digging or rolling up. It keeps my girls firmly in place,” wrote one reviewer. “This is the most comfortable bra I own, so I keep going back to it.”

Vanishing 360 Perfect Coverage Wireless Bra – $29, originally $60

This smoothing bra flatters your chest, armpits and back thanks to its 360-degree design. The soft fabric is designed to be shaping yet subtle, a rare find in the bra world.

Enchanting All-Over Lace Thong – $5, originally $12

I couldn’t finish without reminding you all of the incredible panties deal going on right now at Soma! You can grab a pair of super-cute thongs, bikinis and more for just $5 when you shop a discounted bra. This lace thong is my favorite. It’s sexy yet soft. Wear it as lingerie or under your leggings at the gym. Either way, it’ll look and feel fabulous.