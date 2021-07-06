Do NOT Sleep On TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Swimwear Brand

Scroll To See More Images

There are few things I love more than shopping for swimwear online. Not only are there lots of options to choose from, but I can normally find some pretty affordable options. Out of all the brands with fun suits at the moment, there are few out there that sell cuter (or more perfectly-priced) swimsuits than SOLY HUX on Amazon. If you recognize that name, you’ve probably seen these bikinis and one-pieces all over TikTok in recent months—and there’s a good reason why.

SOLY HUX has gone viral on social media thanks to their wide array of insanely-trendy bikinis and one-piece swimsuits, all of which retail for less than $40 bucks a pop. And get this—some of these even retail for under $20! I’m talking strappy bikini sets with coordinating sarongs, sexy one-pieces that feature cut-outs galore and much, much more.

The best part is that many of these suits are available with Amazon’s Prime shipping, which means you can order one now and get it by the weekend. Swimwear that’s reasonably priced and has free shipping? That’s truly what summer fashion girl dreams are made of.

Scrolling through Amazon’s site is often a less-than-ideal experience, so I’ve covered all of your bases for you by rounding up a few of my favorite SOLY HUX swimsuits right here. Now you don’t have to spend hours on hours checking to see if your preferred colorways are still in stock.

If you’re ready to get shopping, read on to shop 11 of the cutest SOLY HUX swimsuits still available. But beware—some of these sets are going fast. I mean, what do you expect from the brand that absolutely everyone on the Internet is lusting over right now?

This Blue Tie-Dye Trio

Make tie-dye feel cool again by opting for a three-piece bikini set. This blue option retails for just under $25 bucks, and the ruffle trim on the sarong is too sweet to pass up.

This Retro Floral Set

The ’70s called—they want their floral print back! Queue up the disco jams and style this floral bikini set with an equally colorful sarong or beachy kimono.

This Neon Checkered Option

Checkers are the ’90-era print that is taking over this summer. This bikini is especially on trend thanks to a punchy combo of neon yellow and bright green.

This Trendy Cow Print ‘Kini

Cow print is still going strong for summer 2021. This bikini set comes in sizes up to a 4X and is priced at just under $30 bucks.

This Two-Toned Floral Bikini

Who needs regular florals when you can mix and match two different patterns at once? This cute set has so many different colors in it, finding a complimentary cover-up will be a breeze.

This Lime Green Zebra Set

If you want to go all-out this summer, pick up this lime green zebra-printed bikini with matching sarong right now before it sells out. Prepare to stand out on the beach!

This Snakeskin Monokini

Snake print makes anything feel undeniably sexy, right? This one-piece features a daring one-shoulder design and a cut-out in the front, so it’s definitely a head-turner.

This Ruched Brown Bikini

Neutral bikinis continue to rule my Instagram feed this summer in spite of neons trending, so pick up this ruched option and fall in love with its endless versatility.

This Mesh Top Trio

If you want some more coverage at the beach, opt for this cute bikini set with matching mesh long-sleeved crop top. You could totally wear the sheer top over a white bralette for a cute bar-ready look, BTW.

This Artsy Structured Getup

Who needs a black bikini when you go wear all the colors this summer? This three-piece set features an underwire top, belted high-waisted bottoms and a matching sarong.

This Metallic Bronze Set

Celebs like J.Lo and Megan Thee Stallion all love string bikinis, so you should 100 percent give this metallic option a try. Just make sure you’ve already got a great tan!