Solid & Striped’s Swimsuit Sale Is *So* Good You’ll Want Summer To Last Forever

I may be someone who watches and waits for the first fallen leaf of autumn so I can immediately throw on an oversized sweater and grab a pumpkin spice latte, but the Solid & Striped swimwear sale has me wishing that summer would never end. Though temperatures won’t drop for a while—especially in Los Angeles, where I currently reside—the end of the season is creeping up on us. Thankfully, there are plenty of late-summer deals that can help us make the most of next several weeks. These deals, of course, include the incredible Solid & Striped sale that’s happening right now. With bikinis and one-pieces at up to 50% percent off, you, too, will wish for warm weather year-round just so you can wear these suits longer.

From fun patterned bikinis to Instagram-worthy one-pieces, there’s a swimsuit for every style—and at seriously slashed prices, too. There are few things I love more than being able to find cute things on sale, so these Solid & Striped deals are truly a dream come true. Whether you have a late-summer vacation coming up, plan to hang out in the backyard until the fall chill sets in or just want to prepare yourself for next summer, you can’t go wrong with this Solid & Striped swimwear sale.

As per most sales, sizes are bound to go quickly—especially with prices these good—so make sure you snag your fave swimsuit before it’s gone. See the exact striped bikini you’ve been coveting in your size? Grab it. That one-piece that matches perfectly with your new oversized sunnies? Add to cart, baby. End-of-season sales are all kinds of fun, but they can get wild. Keep your head in the game and you’re sure to come out of there with an entirely new (on sale!) collection of swimsuits.

To help get you started (You’re welcome!), I’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the absolute cutest Solid & Striped swimsuits available from their summer sale. From on-trend neon to subtle and neutral animal print, there’s a little something for everyone. Even the most fervent autumn fans won’t be able to help snagging a swimsuit or two.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. The Nina

First, let’s start with a classic and colorful striped one-piece. This swimsuit practically screams summer, and it’s definitely one you should add to your cart before it sells out.

2. The Eva

Shine bright for the rest of the season with this gorgeous gold bikini. There’s no doubt that this swimsuit will be as stunning next season as it is now, too, so you can shop it and plan for summer 2021’s adventures.

3. The Anne-Marie

There’s nothing quite like a neon one-piece swimsuit—and this is no exception. In fact, the cute button and ribbed details make this swimsuit a cut above the rest.

4. The Elle

Just because you want summer to last forever doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate the colors of fall! This adorable plaid bikini is a fun way to ring in the new season while it’s still hot AF outside.

5. The Nina

Ooh, this belted one-piece swimsuit is a LOOK. Throw on an oversized button down as a cover-up and some oversized sunnies, and you’ve got yourself the perfect poolside ensemble.