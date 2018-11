Most of the Chloé sunglasses that went on sale on Gilt Groupe this morning sold out quickly, especially the coveted Mytre frames. And, it’s no suprise that people were excited to get their hands on them at $98- the same exact frames were just listed on La Garconne full price for $290.

Basically, we are fascinated by how Gilt is doing business and can’t wait for Gilt Fuse to launch.