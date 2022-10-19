These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected By the Solar Eclipse of October 2022 the Most—Here’s Why

Scroll To See More Images

Eclipse season is always the most climactic and life-changing part of the year. Taking place in pairs of two (or more) eclipses, the season of change arrives every six months, paving the way for the universe to make adjustments to your reality. If you’re one of the zodiac signs affected by the solar eclipse in Scorpio the most, then get ready for the ride of your life, because you’ve got a date with destiny.

In astrology, eclipses are far more than a mesmerizing and mysterious celestial phenomenon. In fact, these interruptions to our regularly scheduled programming are always a signal that change is about to occur. A solar eclipse always unfolds in place of a new moon, while a lunar eclipse always occurs instead of a full moon. These glitches in our typical 28-day lunar cycle are a sign that nothing is in our control and all we can do is allow the chips to fall where they may. Plunging you into the deepest shade of your shadow self, an eclipse always forces you to see the truth. And once your eyes adjust to the dark, it all begin to make sense.

An eclipse always takes place in the same zodiac sign as the North Node or the South Node, which unlocks the door to your potential and sets you free from inhibiting attachments. While the South Node symbolizes our past lives and former experiences, the North Node guides us toward the future. And because an eclipse brings you to a crossroads on your karmic path, it speeds you up toward your ultimate destiny, often when you least expect it. While the changes that unfold under an eclipse can be overwhelming, they can feel just as exciting as they do fear-inducing. All you can do is have faith that no matter where you’re headed, it will be beautiful.

Arriving on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET, a partial solar eclipse in Scorpio will land at 2 degrees, taking place in the same zodiac sign as the South Node. And because the South Node represents the energy we, as a collective, as learning how to move away from, this eclipse occur in tandem with some form of a goodbye. Whether you’re letting go of a habit, a person, a job ora financial commitment, this solar eclipse is encouraging you to embrace changes that may hurt at first, but will ultimately be a road-opener in your life, paving the way for much growth. Because Scorpio rules over deeply buried truths, this eclipse could lead you to a treasure trove of secrets. It’s time to recognize what you’ve always known to be true (you just didn’t want to believe it). After all, the truth can set you free.

If you don’t notice this shift immediately, give it time to settle into place. After all, the window of change during eclipse season is open for several weeks before and after an eclipse! Stay tuned for several twists and turns.

If your sun sign, moon sign or—most importantly—your rising sign falls under any of the following zodiac signs (especially if it happens to be between 0 and 5 degrees), the upcoming solar eclipse in Scorpio could spark a major transformation in your life. Here’s why:

Taurus

You’re learning so much about what a healthy partnership looks like, Taurus. And because this solar eclipse takes place in Scorpio, it’s jumpstarting the engine in your seventh house of significant others. Is a major change culminating in a relationship? Do you find yourself wanting to break free from a commitment you’ve made to someone? While this solar eclipse may indicate that you’re ready to sever ties with someone, it could also mean that a relationship is evolving into something different; something stronger and more critical. Either way, this solar eclipse is going to each you so much about what makes a relationship come together (and what causes it to fall apart). If someone wants to be in your life, they will be!

Leo

You’re gearing up to embrace a deeply personal change during this solar eclipse, Leo. Taking place in your fourth house of home and family, this solar eclipse may be the harbinger of a change in your domestic dynamic. You might be ready to move to a new place, welcome a new family member or simply redesign your living space. It could even indicate that you’re ready to leave behind your hometown and move to a city for an exciting new opportunity! However, as you leave behind your nest and venture into the unknown, it’s important to remember that it could take time for your new life to take root. Even if you’re simply throwing out the proverbial garbage and deep cleaning your apartment, the process could certainly bring up some complicated emotions. Either way, you’re learning that home is not necessarily a place, but a state of mind.

Scorpio

Despite your fixed nature, you’re one of the most transformative zodiac signs of them all. And even though it’s about to get very busy in your life, you’re fully capable of handling what comes next! When a solar eclipse takes place in your first house of the self, it can represent the beginning of a major identity shift (especially for those of you born during the first decan of Scorpio). If an unexpected change begins to unfold in your life, it’s designed to awaken you from complacency and become the person you were *always* meant to become. And while a solar eclipse can lead to something big and monumental happening, its impact can also be simple and subtle, yet deeply personal. Allow yourself to shed your skin, Scorpio. You’ve outgrown your current circumstances and you’re ready to try something new.

Aquarius

You’re making a name for yourself, Aquarius. But first, you need to be willing to make sacrifices for the sake of your success! Because this solar eclipse takes place in your 10th house of ambition and public image, it’s driving you toward a new era in your professional journey. You may be getting ready to leave your dead-end up and start applying for new ones. You might be gearing up to accept a promotion or even change career paths altogether. Either way, it’s time to accept the responsibilities that are being offered to you, because you are *so* ready for them. You’ve put in the house and toiled in the kitchen, and now, you’re about to witness what it means fight for your dreams. It’s time for an announcement, because the world is waiting for a press release!

