The Annular Solar Eclipse Is Here—Now Here’s Your Zodiac Sign Will Be Affected

This year’s annular solar eclipse will take place on Dec. 26. And our moon sign? It will be in Capricorn, obvi. Beautiful and all-knowing Nicole, what does this MEAN? Not to worry—I am a person with internet access. I can make meaning out of almost anything—your solar eclipse 2019 horoscope included.

For the uninitiated, an annular solar eclipse is when the moon obscures the sun, leaving a visible outer edge (also known as an annulus) around the moon. Like a fiery halo—or a ring of fire (very Johnny Cash, very now). Solar eclipses happen during new moon phases and can amplify its effects, inspiring new beginnings and fresh starts.

Solar eclipses favor new beginnings and often focus on your life’s external circumstances and events. Though don’t be surprised if it takes a week or two to feel the effects—the cosmos don’t have as strict a timetable as capitalism and the frantic, western canon.

Now this December 2019 eclipse will take place in Capricorn. And Capricorn is a powerful sign—one that signifies hard work, achievement, accountability and ambition. They are the Slytherins that keep this world running. They are who you want to plan your wedding, murder your enemies and be your best friend (if you’re reading this, Casey, hi). Personally, I love Capricorn energy because it’s realistic without being negative, and, really, it just gets shit done.

“ This solar eclipse will encourage all signs to do the work we love and need to be happy and fulfilled people. ”

There’s a reason (however misguided) why we all tend to identify heavily with our occupations. As a general rule, healthy and well-adjusted people love to work. Our passions vary—from teaching to coding to owning our own businesses. But at our core, I truly believe in a deep love of craftsmanship and creation. We like to build and make. It nourishes us.

And yet, we also fear the work we have to do. Many of us secretly fear achievement or recognizing our “full potential.” We operate as if we are already greatly in deficit and in need.

Capricorn energy brings us back into the thick of it—what we have to offer the world and, in turn, how that becomes a form of self-care and radical love of purpose. Capricorn reminds us that some of our deepest accomplishments and joy stem from our hard work and perseverance through adversity.

So remember that we head into this solar eclipse and, thus, the new year ahead.

Here’s How the Annular Solar Eclipse Will Affect Each Sign:

Aries –

What does it mean to be lonely versus alone? To think of these terms as synonymous is a misconception that can keep you from yourself. Being alone is a necessary part of being human—it allows us to reflect, have empathy, plan and recharge. How are you differentiating the two? Finding a balance between these two definitions will be challenging, but it will surely bring you more inner peace than you’ve ever imagined.

Taurus –

This solar eclipse, I urge Taurus to broaden their acceptance of love. We talk about the huge, all-encompassing concept of love as if we have all PhDs in it, myself included. But what does love really mean, to you? What do you expect from those who love you? How do you show that love? Look for it. Acts of love can be when someone makes your copies at work and leaves them on your desk without asking or does the dishes even though it was your turn. Open your eyes to love. It’s everywhere.

Gemini –

The line between fun and common sense can be as thin as a razor, but it’s there. This solar eclipse will bring clarity to your issues that you can do something about. While not everything is in your control, Gemini, enough of your life is to make a difference. Consider the future and what you want and be accountable in creating your dreamy-ultra-groovy-super-fun life.

Cancer –

At first glance, structures and rules can seem oppressive (and, really, a lot of systems still are)—but these frameworks can actually provide us with context to live our lives and figure out how to make them better. Learning how to live and prosper within systems is up to us, as unfair as it can be (especially for POC and minorities). But if the only other option is to give up, to settle for less than what you deserve, what will you choose? I hope you choose to fight and love and go after what you want for yourself and the world.

Leo –

Being the best can be lonely. Strive to lift up others as much as you do yourself, so on top of Success Mountain, you can cheers with friends. This is a time to avoid isolation, Leo. Emotionally, physically, spiritually. Only you know the walls you put up in order to protect yourself. Have a community that supports you and give it right back. Understand that helping others succeed is probably the most surefire way to succeed yourself, and look back and be glad that you made it on merit.

Virgo –

Every sign has their own challenges, and Virgo and Capricorn share similar traits. Namely, fear and frustration. Counteract the tendency to obsess over perfection and accomplishment with Cancer and water sign energy. Surround yourself with soothing water sounds or go to the beach and read. Accepting yourself isn’t always a squishy love-fest. Do the hard work of looking at your limitations with love instead of fear.

Libra –

This solar eclipse is not complete—but neither are we. The ring of “fire” that surrounds the moon is a great example of how even when we are hiding or are not fully visible, we still exist underneath. And this core part of ourselves that burns brightly needs to be fed. What are your truest, most deepest joys? Rereading gorgeous books, laying in patches of sunlight, laughing with my mother until there are tears in my eyes—cultivate and keep these moments. They are yours.

Scorpio –

Positivity will be a major theme during this eclipse. Holidays and short days can make it easy for our mental health to decline, but you already know this. You know what you need in order to be happy and healthy. Don’t doubt the truths you already know. Now it’s time to marry action to mindset—do what needs doing. Forget the rest. You are allowed to put down heavy burdens. No one expects you to carry it all. And if someone does, drop it like it’s hot, circa 2004.

Sagittarius –

You’re on the glow up, baby! Your open heart combined with this Capricorn energy will make you formidable in the best way. This is the time to plan your year, make decisions, and gogogogogogo! Rest when you’re tired, move when you’re feeling joyful, and watch how good things get. When you love the world, it really does love you back.

Capricorn –

With the eclipse in your sign, you best believe you’re gonna be feelin’ urself, feisty Capricorn. With the new year soon approaching, you are most likely in maximum-overdrive over holiday plans, year-end goals, gift-giving, and whatever other sector of the world you are currently dominating. Enjoy all of it and try not to rush through it all. The prize is in the work, in the acts of love you give to the world, and in all of the holiday cheese platters.

Aquarius –

The new moon is a time for new beginnings with a big focus on the “bigger picture.” But this eclipse will challenge you deeper, Aquarius. It will challenge you to focus more on the details than usual, urging you to be thoughtful. It’s not about executing your vision perfectly—because that’s basically impossible.

Pisces –

Fear is a healthy emotion that keeps us safe and alert for danger. But in 2019 (shit, almost 2020) a lot of our fears are in our own brains. Lions aren’t trying to eat us anymore—but our bodies still respond to stress similarly. Learning how to be fully present and breath through stress can help keep us from feeling like we’re actively being chased through a forest.