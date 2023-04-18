The Total Solar Eclipse in Aries of April 2023, Explained by an Astrologer

Scroll To See More Images

Every six months, eclipse season rocks the world and paves the way for major changes. And although eclipse season is often an intense, unpredictable and life-altering time, the changes that take place were always destined to happen. If you’re wondering what the total solar eclipse in Aries of April 2023 has in store for us, allow me—an astrologer—to give you the Cliff Notes.

Our reliable 28-day lunar cycle is all about the process of growth, release and renewal. It all begins during the new moon, when Luna retreats from the night sky and gives you a clean slate to work with. As the moon waxes, whatever you started on the new moon will continue to take shape. By the time a full moon takes place, a conclusion is reached, revealing the results of your efforts and shining a light on lessons that were learned along the way. The moon will then begin to wane, growing smaller and smaller until it disappears from sight once more, encouraging a process of release, replenishment and eventually, renewal. The lunar cycle is proof and symbolic of the fact that each month, we continue to evolve.

However, when an eclipse is thrown into the mix, the changes that take place become a lot more intense, unexpected and permanent. A solar eclipse occurs in lieu of a new moon and a lunar eclipse happens in place of a full moon. It’s during eclipse season that lovers become exclusive, wedding bells ring, kings are crowned, babies are born, divorces are signed, addresses are changed and careers are made. Because an eclipse activates the North Node of destiny and the South Node of past life karma, it has a tendency to make major, game-changing adjustments to the path we’re currently embarking on. Think of it as the Universe taking over the wheel and redirecting your GPS, knowing you’ve been driving in the wrong direction for far too long. And although you may feel very uncomfortable with taking this new route, have faith that you’re right where you’re supposed to be and well on your way to what has always been promised to you.

Here’s a breakdown of the astrology behind the upcoming total solar eclipse in Aries:

The Total Solar Eclipse in Aries of April 2023, Explained

Not only will this be the first eclipse of 2023, it will also be the first eclipse on the Aries-Libra axis. Landing at 29 degrees Aries on April 20 at 12:12 p.m., this solar eclipse will be a hard launch into the future, thrusting you into the beginning of something that will continue to take shape over the course of the next two years. And because this eclipse takes place at the final degree of Aries, you can expect this new era to begin with a reverberating bang. After all, the 29th degree is associated with chaos, culmination, pressure and of course, fate. It’s a sign that something out of your control is about to rise to the surface, because it’s already been cooking up behind the scenes for a while now.

The Aries-Libra axis represents the dichotomy between the “I” and the “we”. In astrology, Aries is the cardinal fire sign of confidence, war, ego, identity, assertiveness and self-fulfillment, encouraging you to stand up for yourself and speak your unique and independent truth. However, Libra is the cardinal air sign of harmony, togetherness, peace, justice and diplomacy, encouraging you to set aside your differences with others and find common ground. During this eclipse, you can expect the hot, driven and impulsive energy of Aries to tap into your inner warrior and let go of your people-pleasing tendencies. Some things need to be done on your own, even if that means ruffling a few feathers and disturbing the peace. This eclipse will be ruled by Mars in domestic and family-oriented Cancer, which is in its “fall”. This indicates that changes taking place could hit very close to home, especially if you were born with cardinal placements (Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn).

This solar eclipse will soon be followed by a lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5, which will provide you a big status update on the eclipse journey you started in November 2021, when the first eclipse on the Taurus-Scorpio axis took place. Although the changes that occur on and around an eclipse carry an air of finality, keep in mind that the confusion of Mercury retrograde won’t let up until Mat 14, which will make it harder to understand what is really here to stay and what is here to go. In other words, it may be hard to tell which changes are temporary and a result of Mercury retrograde and which are permanent, thanks to the eclipse. Give the dust a few weeks to settle before you judge your situation. Either way, you’ve got this! Eclipse season is not here to destroy you, but to help you along in fulfilling the journey you were born to embark on.