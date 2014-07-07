Finally! Solange Addresses The Infamous Elevator Fight With Jay-Z

The world was captivated when a video of Solange Knowles and her brother-in-law Jay-Z fighting in an elevator at a Met Gala after-party leaked in May. Months later, Solange is ready to talk about the incident—sort of. In August’s Lucky magazine (where she appears on the cover), Solange brushes off the incident calling it “that thing” before speaking to the incident briefly.

“What’s important is that my family and I are all good,” she told the glossy. “What we had to say collectively was in the statement that we put out, and we all feel at peace with that.”

The statement that Solange is referring to was released in May and read: “As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5th, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it. Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.”

It has never been confirmed what the infamous fight was about, and reports in the press have been split. A source told Us Weekly, for instance, that it “was over something so small and stupid” while others have pointed to designer Rachel Roy, supposedly flirting with Jay-Z, which then triggered Solange.

Let’s just agree to file this under one of the great mysteries of our time.