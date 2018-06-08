Solange Is Designing a Home Décor Collection with Ikea, and We’re So Ready

The collaboration of all collaborations is here: Solange’s Saint Heron Collective is partnering with Ikea to make all your interior design dreams come true. Yesterday, the Collective announced the project will “[explore] architectural and design objects with multifunctional use.”

If you’re a little behind on what the Collective is, here’s a refresher: Solange started the brand in 2013 and it’s self-defined as “a multidisciplinary cultural hub with a focus on ‘building the community that we wish to see exist’ through music, visual art, and performance art mediums.” The collective has now grown to be an online platform of editorial content and shopping, while also curating events and partnerships with artists and communities.

And most importantly, they’re visions are now going to be at your local Ikea along with the Gradvis and Holmö. “Contemporary art is a huge part of people’s life today,” Marcus Engman, head of design at IKEA Range & Supply, said. “At IKEA we are curious about the creative space in between architecture, design, art, and music and how that could come alive in the homes of the many people. This is what we want to explore together with Saint Heron.”

As of now, there’s no drop date or inkling to what the pieces might entail, but if Solange is involved, we know it’s going to be good. And even if the collection flies off the shelves, we still have Ikea’s collaborations with Adidas and and LEGO to look forward to.