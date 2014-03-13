Found: The Only Remaining Pair of Solange’s Shoes for Puma

What: A pair of burlap-and-rainbow sneakers from the line of shoes Solange Knowles designed for streetwear brand Puma.

Why: You may recall that this line initially launched in February at Opening Ceremony stores and in the retailer’s online boutique, but that it immediately sold out across all storefronts. Due to high demand for replenishment, Opening Ceremony has re-stocked the shoes in select stores as well as online—but this pair is the solitary one still available on the Internet.

It also happens to be our favorite shoe from the collection—we love the unique use of burlap, and you basically can’t go wrong with a rainbow sole. (Well, you definitely can, but not where Solange is concerned.) Puma’s laceless running shoe first debuted in 1992, but until Solange got her paws on the design it was for men only. Now, the unique style is for the ladies too.

How: We think the better question is really whether or not there’s a wrong way to wear this shoe. The answer: probably not. But we’d love it once the weather warms up, with a little black sundress and a burlap sack to bring out the nude tones in the sneaker.

Puma x Solange burlap sneaker, $150; at Opening Ceremony