We’re Obsessed With Solange’s New Blonde Hair

Solange’s hair is everything we wish our hair could be: voluminous, healthy and always full of life. But the singer doesn’t stop there, she’s also known to wear a braided updo or killer tapered afro that gives us style envy for months—er, to be totally honest, years.

Just when we thought we’d seen all her styles, the singer flaunted a new look that proved she can rock any color or hair ‘do. In fact, the 31-year-old debuted her most prized hairstyle, giving #hairgoals a completely new definition. While performing at Maryam Nassir Zadeh‘s fashion show in New York on Tuesday, Solange transformed her dark brown curls into waist-length platinum braids decorated with mini beads and shells.

We had to do a double take at first, but once we saw the fabulousness, we knew for sure it was Solange. These days, blonde seems to be the hot hair color. Kim Kardashian jumped on the blonde train this week, looking beyond amazing. Maybe it’s a hue we’ll see more of the season? We hope so. Either way, one thing’s for sure— Solange’s new hair doesn’t mean you can touch it!