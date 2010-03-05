Solange Knowles and Zooey Deschanel: New Faces of Rimmel!

Image from: tumblr.com

A new group of gorgeous, stiletto-clad women will soon be strutting around London, hopping in and out of the tube, riding double decker buses, and making eyes at the camera before purring, “Get the London Look.”

Cosmetics brand Rimmel London, owned by Coty Inc., has announced that actress Zooey Deschanel, singer-songwriter Solange Knowles, and model Alejandra Ramos Munoz are to join Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger, and Coco Rocha as brand spokeswomen. Rimmel is banking on the three women to help them broaden their market reach, as each girl has her own unique style.

Bernd Beetz, Cotys chief executive officer, explained, Zooey, Solange, and Alejandra each bring a distinct look and personality to Rimmel London, expanding the brands visibility and strengthening Cotys global color platform.

Currently, the company is expanding to reach markets in China, India, Japan, and Latin America.

Each of the spokeswomen will represent a different collection of Rimmel through print ads and television commercials. Keep a lookout for the new faces when the campaigns launch later this year.

