Solange Knowles wed longtime boyfriend, video director Alan Ferguson yesterday and—as you'd expect—the wedding was a fantastically hip affair. Held at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, People is reporting there were about 200 guests—all of whom wore white—including Beyoncé, Jay Z and Blue Ivy, Janelle Monáe and Jenna Lyons

Sister Bey posted a bunch of snaps to Instagram, including one of the couple arriving on vintage bikes, as well as some pretty awesome portraits.

Solange looked achingly modern in a plunging Stéphane Rolland jumpsuit, before changing into a custom Kenzo dress and cape.

This is the 28-year-old singer and style star’s second marriage—she tied the knot to Daniel Smith when she was 17 years old, and had son Daniel Julez with him.

Congrats to the happy family!