Solange Knowles: See Her 50 All-Time Best Looks

If there’s one style star who consistently delivers incredible looks every time she steps out, it just might be Solange Knowles. She long ago bypassed merely being “Beyoncé’s little sister,” establishing herself as one of fashion’s main muses in addition to being a musician in her own right (as well as a model for Madewell).
There’s a reason we counted her among our top 10 celebrities who inspire us to dress better: each time we see her out and about, she looks better than the last time we saw her. Solange is best known for mixing patterns and prints and wearing a lot of different crazy colors; this means she counts among her favorite brands Kenzo, Roberto Cavalli, and Dolce & Gabbana, to name a few.
Enough talking! Enjoy the total fashion eye candy above by clicking through our favorite 50 Solange looks ever above.
Solange Knowles attended the premiere of Woody Allen's new project "Blue Jasmine" at New York's Museum of Modern Art, wearing a floral sheath from Prada Spring 2013 for the occasion.
Solange attended a screening of "The Great Gatsby" in New York wearing a striped Jill Stuart dress and contrasting Burberry Prorsum wedges.
For a special VIP dinner in honor of Halle Berry hosted by the United Nations and Michael Kors, Solange wear a chic look by the designer.
For the grand opening party at Topshop's L.A. location of Topman, Solange wore a flouncy look comprised of mixed-pattern shorts and a blouse, topped with a black blazer.
For this year's Met Gala, Solange wore an asymmetrical gown by Kenzo.
For this year's Grammys, Solange wore a high-slit, glimmering emerald gown from Ralph & Russo Couture, pairing it with bright coral pumps.
For the amFAR Gala in Milan in 2012, Solange wore an open-back, draping white gown by Rubin Singer.
No one loves a print like Solange Knowles, and she proved it at the New York premiere of HBO's hit show 'Girls,' where she wore a very colorful, head-to-toe look by Just Cavalli.
For her performance in Brooklyn's McCarren Park, Solange stuck with the theme, wearing a pair of cutoff denim shorts and a striped tee, accessorizing with a colorful fruit-printed hat and a pair of statement gladiators.
For her performance at Bonnaroo in Tennessee, Solange rocked her trademark braids, a bra top and high-waisted skirt, plus a pale pink blazer.
For the New York premiere of her sister's "Life Is But A Dream" documentary, Solange wore a crisp white shirtdress and jacket from Azede Jean-Pierre's fall 2013 collection with sexy, minimalistic black sandals.
Solange wore a fresh off the runway look from Roberto Cavalli's Spring 2013 collection, and paired it with a bright green clutch from Vionnet at a party during the Cannes Film Festival.
Solange dressed appropriately feminine for the opening night of the American Ballet Theatre, wearing a beautiful floral dress from Dolce & Gabbana and gold leaf-tipped pumps.
Solange mixed and matched two pieces from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring 2013 collection at the RBS Royal Bank Bluesfest in Ottawa.
For last year's Met Gala, Solange shone in a bright yellow gown by Rachel Roy.
No one can wear an emerald satin short suit and flatforms quite like Solange.
Solange wore a cute Stella McCartney mini for the designer's spring preview in 2012.
For the re-opening of Salvatore Ferragamo's Fifth Avenue flagship in NYC, Solange combined the colors of royalty, red and purple, for a chic look.
Solange attended the 2012 CFDA Awards, combining a Marni sheath with Missoni sandals and a woven handbag.
The singer wore head-to-toe Diane von Furstenberg for a 2013 Grammy party in Los Angeles.
At an after party for Rebecca Minkoff during New York Fashion Week in September 2011, Solange rocked a flouncy printed dress, low heels, and a brown leather hobo bag.
The singer chose a Mary Katrantzou dress for a performance during Art Basel in Switzerland.
Solange turned up to MoMA's Party in the Garden in 2012 in a very on-theme two-piece look, completed with an embellished clutch and nude Casadei pumps.
For the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 runway show in Milan, Solange wore a head-to-toe look by the designer.
For a soireé at Tiffany & Co., Solange chose a Christopher Kane dress in one of her favorite colors, and paired it with a fuchsia clutch.
Solange really loves yellow. She wore the color again for a Fashion Week party in September 2011.
A sculpted gown by Stephane Rolland was Solange's style choice for a charity gala in New York.
Solange attended the Boy and Girl by Band of Outsiders runway show in 2011 wearing a head-to-toe look from the brand.
Solange attended Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2012 runway show in Milan wearing a black lace dress by the designers and bright red sandals.
For a party in London, Solange stayed true to her love for lots of thigh and asymmetrical dresses in this vivid yellow design from Acne.
A pretty, flowing LWD was Solange's choice for a London event.
Another thing Solange does extremely well: layer. For the Max Azria Spring 2011 runway show during New York Fashion Week, she chose a grandpa sweater and flowing skirt, which she held together with a thick brown leather belt.
At Charlotte Ronson's Spring 2011 runway show, Solange rocked a schoolgirl-chic look from the designer, white color and all.
Solange went for her standby favorite, a tribal print, when she chose this column for the grand opening of the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" exhibit at the Met.
We can't decide what's better: casual, flouncy Solange or buttoned-up, chic Solange. Here she is in Dolce & Gabbana (seemingly one of her favorite brands) at a Net-a-Porter event.
At the Roots Picnic Festival in Philadelphia, Solange did what she does best: mixed prints. Her top and shorts are both from the brand Boxing Kitten.
Yellow again! Solange wore a tribal crop top and high-waisted trousers for a Victoria's Secret event in Los Angeles.
Braids are another one of the style maven's signatures. Here she rocked super-long braids with an equally short, fringed mini by Gucci.
Heading out to perform at The Armory Party at MoMA in New York, Solange wore an ensemble from Vika Gazinskaya's Spring 2013 collection.
Out and about at Coachella this year, Solange wore a lemon-printed shift from Alice + Olivia, which she paired with yellow sandals.
While performing at Chicago's Pitchfork Festival this year, Solange wore a patterned pantsuit and off-white sandals.
This might just be the ultimate Solange outfit. It combines three of her favorite things: yellow, orange, and stylish sunglasses.
Solange radiated in yellow Emilio Pucci at this year's post-Oscars Vanity Fair party.
Here's another look that combines more of Solange's favorite things: thigh-high slits, statement jewelry, and a contrasting clutch.
Solange attended a Vanity Fair party wearing a pink Twenty8Twelve short suit, checkerboard blouse, Charlotte Olympia clutch, and printed Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
Solange wore a Burberry paid top and high-waisted skirt while DJ'ing for an event hosted by Serena Williams.
Solange rocked high-waisted satin pants with a side stripe and a coordinating patterned blouse for the 2012 Tribeca Ball in New York.
The theme of this Solange look: color blocking.
Remember Fashion's Night Out? Solange showed up to Sephora in Manhattan wearing a floral top and coral pants.
