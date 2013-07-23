Solange Knowles: See Her 50 All-Time Best Looks

If there’s one style star who consistently delivers incredible looks every time she steps out, it just might be Solange Knowles. She long ago bypassed merely being “Beyoncé’s little sister,” establishing herself as one of fashion’s main muses in addition to being a musician in her own right (as well as a model for Madewell).

There’s a reason we counted her among our top 10 celebrities who inspire us to dress better: each time we see her out and about, she looks better than the last time we saw her. Solange is best known for mixing patterns and prints and wearing a lot of different crazy colors; this means she counts among her favorite brands Kenzo, Roberto Cavalli, and Dolce & Gabbana, to name a few.

Enough talking! Enjoy the total fashion eye candy above by clicking through our favorite 50 Solange looks ever above.



