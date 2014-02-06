Check Out Solange Knowles’ Candy-Colored Puma Campaign

Solange Knowles is a woman of many skills: not only is she a singer and occasional DJ, a street style star, and, yes, little sister to one of the world’s most famous pop stars, but late last year she was named art director and creative consultant for hip shoe brand Puma. In her role, Solange not only co-designed a line of colorfully Brazil-inspired sneaks for the brand, but also art directed their new campaign. And yes, it’s just as colorful, hip, and lovely as we’ve come to expect from the younger Knowles.

Solange posted some snaps from the campaign to her Instagram account last night, and we nearly squealed with delight over the sheer boldness of it all. Ladies with well-manicured afros, matching poppy yellow top on a set of color blocked high school bleachers, opaque turquoise tights, and (of course) Solange’s sneaker designs (which she has dubbed “Girls of Blaze”) are all on prominent display. It’s no secret that Solange has a knack for mixing wild prints and colors in brilliant ways, and she stayed true to that aesthetic for this campaign.

Check out the images below, and head to Opening Ceremony this Saturday to shop the full line.

All Photos: Instagram.com/saintrecords