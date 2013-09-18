Watch Solange Knowles Dance In Light-Up Sneakers For New Music Video

Solange Knowles always looks so amazing on the red carpet that it can be easy to forget that she’s a singer by trade. Her last EP “True”—released last November—is full of sultry R&B jammers and catchy pop tunes like last year’s runaway summer hit “Losing You,” and she’s a regular at hipster music festivals like Pitchfork and SXSW.

Solange just released the music video for one of the songs on her EP, “Lovers In The Parking Lot,” and the aesthetic stays true to Solange’s penchant for quirky, colorful, and chic fashion, as well as interesting settings. The clip was shot entirely at the Kings Flea Market in the Knowles’ hometown of Houston, Texas, and shows Solange dancing in dark corners while wearing light-up sneakers, metallic T-shirts, and pants covered in emoticons.

Check out the video above! Like us, you’ll probably just fall more and more in love with the younger Knowles sister.