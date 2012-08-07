Watch: Solange Knowles is The New Face of Madewell for Fall

A huge congratulations is in order to Solange Knowles who just snagged a big gig as the face of Madewell’s fall ad campaign. While there was a time when the littler Miss Knowles was living in the shadow of her super famous and sparkly older sister Beyoncé and their outspoken mother Tina, Solange has really emerged on her own and become a style icon here in New York.

Solange’s casual-yet-on-trend fashion sense falls perfectly in line with the Madewell brand, and it’s refreshing to see a campaign choice that actually makes sense. (It should be noted that Solange has also been a presence at J.Crew’s Fashion Week presentations, as well.) Check out the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at her first go-around for the fast-growing brand.